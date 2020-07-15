209 21st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

PRIVATE OUTDOOR ROOF DECK / QUEEN SIZED BEDROOMS / WINDOWED BATH AND KITCHEN / DW / GENEROUSLY SIZED LIVING ROOM / HIGH CEILINGS / TRIPLE EXPOSURE!This spacious 2BR duplex has a windowed galley kitchen fully loaded with a D/W, MW, and plenty of storage. Both bedrooms are queen-sized with double closets and unobstructed views to the south. The living room is generously sized with loft-like ceilings due to the spiral stairs that lead to your own private roof terrace, completely set up for your summer gatherings and BBQ's. In the neighborhood, you have the F, G, N, R, & D train lines, and Prospect Park. Around the corner, you will find plenty of stores, banks, and restaurants. This Park Slope apartment is a true find. Call my cell to set up a viewing.