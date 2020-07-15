All apartments in Brooklyn
209 21st Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

209 21st Street

209 21st Street · (917) 273-4723
Location

209 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
PRIVATE OUTDOOR ROOF DECK / QUEEN SIZED BEDROOMS / WINDOWED BATH AND KITCHEN / DW / GENEROUSLY SIZED LIVING ROOM / HIGH CEILINGS / TRIPLE EXPOSURE!This spacious 2BR duplex has a windowed galley kitchen fully loaded with a D/W, MW, and plenty of storage. Both bedrooms are queen-sized with double closets and unobstructed views to the south. The living room is generously sized with loft-like ceilings due to the spiral stairs that lead to your own private roof terrace, completely set up for your summer gatherings and BBQ's. In the neighborhood, you have the F, G, N, R, & D train lines, and Prospect Park. Around the corner, you will find plenty of stores, banks, and restaurants. This Park Slope apartment is a true find. Call my cell to set up a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 21st Street have any available units?
209 21st Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 209 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 209 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 209 21st Street offer parking?
No, 209 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 209 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 21st Street have a pool?
No, 209 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 209 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 209 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
