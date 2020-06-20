All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

2023 Caton Ave

2023 Caton Avenue · (646) 284-6051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2023 Caton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
NO FEE, EX Large 2BR Sunny , one block to B, Q Train. Shares are welcome.Unit Features Lots of Sunny Microwave Dishwasher Cap High Speed Internet Cable Ready. Eat-In Kitchen Steps to Prospect Park 1 Block to Subway B/Q Renovated spacious 2 bedrooms apartment for rent. New stainless steel appliances New ceramic tiled kitchen floor Vintage hardwood floors throughout.EXTRA LARGE 2BR APT4TH floor walk upHeat & hot water includedGreat closets spaceBy prospect park & B,Q Train*PHOTOS FROM SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 Caton Ave have any available units?
2023 Caton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 2023 Caton Ave have?
Some of 2023 Caton Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 Caton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2023 Caton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 Caton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2023 Caton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2023 Caton Ave offer parking?
No, 2023 Caton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2023 Caton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2023 Caton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 Caton Ave have a pool?
No, 2023 Caton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2023 Caton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2023 Caton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 Caton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2023 Caton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2023 Caton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2023 Caton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
