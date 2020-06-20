2023 Caton Ave

Amenities
NO FEE, EX Large 2BR Sunny , one block to B, Q Train. Shares are welcome.Unit Features Lots of Sunny Microwave Dishwasher Cap High Speed Internet Cable Ready. Eat-In Kitchen Steps to Prospect Park 1 Block to Subway B/Q Renovated spacious 2 bedrooms apartment for rent. New stainless steel appliances New ceramic tiled kitchen floor Vintage hardwood floors throughout.EXTRA LARGE 2BR APT4TH floor walk upHeat & hot water includedGreat closets spaceBy prospect park & B,Q Train*PHOTOS FROM SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING