Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO FEE!



*FREE AMAZON GIFT CARD*



Less than 0.3 Miles to B, Q, and .5 mi from 2, 5 trains.



Building Features Include:

- Heat and hot water

- Live in Super

- Guarantors Accepted

- Pets Allowed



Highlights:

- 0.7 mi to Prospect Park

- 1 block from gyms and delis



Why Rent Through Keyo?

- No broker fee

- FREE mobile rent payments (no more hassles of paying rent by checks)

- Option to boost your credit score by paying rent on time



P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO is 100% ACCURATE.



(RLNE4918250)