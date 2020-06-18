200 SCHERMERHORN STREET

Amenities

Live in one of the hottest neighborhoods in NYC in the lap of luxury at an amazing price! This 2 bedroom condo style unit is located in prime Boerum Hill. You will be a couple of blocks from Smith st and all the amazing restaurants and bars that surround the area. Brooklyn Fare, Trader Joe's and Barneys are all a stones throw away. You will also be a short walk to Borough Hall and virtually every train in the transit system. This is the apartment you have been waiting for. Act now before it is to late.This building features a 24/7 doorman, elevator, laundry, gym and common roof area. The facilities do not require an additional charge like many other luxury buildings in the area. The aparment is quite spacious and features wooden floors throughout. The unit is all condo quality and features high end appliances as well as a dishwasher.As an extra bonus this unit is southern facing and rich in light. The apt faces State st townhouses and the common area. Extremely quietThis apt gets a great deal of natural light and features an abundance of closet space to meet all your needs. The bedroom is large enough to be fully furnished to your taste and features deep his and hers closets. You will be steps away from Brooklyn, Trader Joe's, Barclays and all the staples of Boerum Hill.Call David without further delay at 347-249-9302. This 1 bedroom will not last long. skyline8725