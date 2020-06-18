All apartments in Brooklyn
200 SCHERMERHORN STREET
200 SCHERMERHORN STREET

200 Schermerhorn Street · (718) 923-9601
200 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
Live in one of the hottest neighborhoods in NYC in the lap of luxury at an amazing price! This 2 bedroom condo style unit is located in prime Boerum Hill. You will be a couple of blocks from Smith st and all the amazing restaurants and bars that surround the area. Brooklyn Fare, Trader Joe's and Barneys are all a stones throw away. You will also be a short walk to Borough Hall and virtually every train in the transit system. This is the apartment you have been waiting for. Act now before it is to late.This building features a 24/7 doorman, elevator, laundry, gym and common roof area. The facilities do not require an additional charge like many other luxury buildings in the area. The aparment is quite spacious and features wooden floors throughout. The unit is all condo quality and features high end appliances as well as a dishwasher.As an extra bonus this unit is southern facing and rich in light. The apt faces State st townhouses and the common area. Extremely quietThis apt gets a great deal of natural light and features an abundance of closet space to meet all your needs. The bedroom is large enough to be fully furnished to your taste and features deep his and hers closets. You will be steps away from Brooklyn, Trader Joe's, Barclays and all the staples of Boerum Hill.Call David without further delay at 347-249-9302. This 1 bedroom will not last long. skyline8725

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET have any available units?
200 SCHERMERHORN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET have?
Some of 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
200 SCHERMERHORN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET offer parking?
No, 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET have a pool?
No, 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET have accessible units?
No, 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 SCHERMERHORN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
