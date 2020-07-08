191 Grand Street

Amenities

3 bed 1 bath unit in Prime Williamsburg. 3 bedroom that will fit Queen sized beds) with closet space. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens up to your impressive sized living room. Sunshine comes through each bedroom and in through the skylight in the living room.You have Dokebi, Williamsburg Cinema, Four Horsemen, Birds of a Feather, Samurai Mama within two blocks. Uva/ Whole Foods / Equinox / Apple Store/ Brooklyn Market Grocers/ McCarren Park. 6 blocks from the J M Z at Marcy and the L at Bedford Ave.Well Managed building that you can personalize and make your own.Contact Exclusive Broker for this NO FEE Listing.