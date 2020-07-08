All apartments in Brooklyn
191 Grand Street

191 Grand Street · (646) 462-0226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

191 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 bed 1 bath unit in Prime Williamsburg. 3 bedroom that will fit Queen sized beds) with closet space. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens up to your impressive sized living room. Sunshine comes through each bedroom and in through the skylight in the living room.You have Dokebi, Williamsburg Cinema, Four Horsemen, Birds of a Feather, Samurai Mama within two blocks. Uva/ Whole Foods / Equinox / Apple Store/ Brooklyn Market Grocers/ McCarren Park. 6 blocks from the J M Z at Marcy and the L at Bedford Ave.Well Managed building that you can personalize and make your own.Contact Exclusive Broker for this NO FEE Listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Grand Street have any available units?
191 Grand Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 191 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
191 Grand Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 191 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 191 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 191 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 191 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Grand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 191 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 191 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 191 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Grand Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Grand Street does not have units with air conditioning.
