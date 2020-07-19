All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 190 Terrace Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
190 Terrace Place
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:30 PM

190 Terrace Place

190 Terrace Place · (718) 878-1774
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

190 Terrace Place, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
LOW FEE

Nestled on bucolic Terrace Place, one block from Prospect Park, this charming, beautifully maintained apartment in a two unit home is waiting for you.

Up one flight of stairs, you enter into a spacious foyer. To your right is a well appointed kitchen with dishwasher and a brand new oven and gas range. A sunny, full size dining room and separate living room flow from the foyer. Three well proportioned bedrooms finish the space. Two bedrooms have closets and the hallway has an additional two closets. Generous storage is also available in the garage.

Located in the heart of Windsor Terrace, you are steps from Prospect Park, the Vanderbilt Playground, Elk Cafe, Key Food and Walgreens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Terrace Place have any available units?
190 Terrace Place has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 190 Terrace Place have?
Some of 190 Terrace Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Terrace Place currently offering any rent specials?
190 Terrace Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Terrace Place pet-friendly?
No, 190 Terrace Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 190 Terrace Place offer parking?
Yes, 190 Terrace Place offers parking.
Does 190 Terrace Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Terrace Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Terrace Place have a pool?
No, 190 Terrace Place does not have a pool.
Does 190 Terrace Place have accessible units?
No, 190 Terrace Place does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Terrace Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 Terrace Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Terrace Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Terrace Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 190 Terrace Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity