190 Terrace Place

Nestled on bucolic Terrace Place, one block from Prospect Park, this charming, beautifully maintained apartment in a two unit home is waiting for you.



Up one flight of stairs, you enter into a spacious foyer. To your right is a well appointed kitchen with dishwasher and a brand new oven and gas range. A sunny, full size dining room and separate living room flow from the foyer. Three well proportioned bedrooms finish the space. Two bedrooms have closets and the hallway has an additional two closets. Generous storage is also available in the garage.



Located in the heart of Windsor Terrace, you are steps from Prospect Park, the Vanderbilt Playground, Elk Cafe, Key Food and Walgreens.