Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:59 PM

188 15th Street

188 15th Street · (917) 519-9458
Location

188 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 100 · Avail. now

$2,975

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
Available now. Mint Unique Convertible Duplex. Professionally managed. This is a spacious one-bedroom, 1.5 bath, terraced duplex with space to convert to your needs. This condominium contains modern baths and a higher-end appliance package, a full size stack-able washer and vented dryer, wood floors throughout, central heat & air, ten-foot ceilings on the main floor/garden levels all in a quiet condo townhouse in Park Slope. For Spring/Summer/Fall enjoy a private terrace (an additional 150 sqft.) that runs the length of the unit with multiple access points. The subways are in proximity2 blocks to the R and 3 to the F & G. Brooklyn's gym (Harbor Fitness) is directly across the street and Prospect Park is a straight shot up 15th Street. Grocery stores and convenience services line 5th and 7th Avenues in this neighborhood and this address also provides great access to Gowanus, Windsor Terrace, Sunset Park, Industry City, Red Hook and Carroll Gardens. No smoking; no pets (for tenants). Substantial, private storage is also included with this unit. The Board approval of the rental application does not include an intervieweasier process. Please call, text or e-mail the listing broker for a private showing today. Please leave your name and your number.,*VERY LOW MOVE-IN FEES* Mint Unique Convertible Duplex. Professionally managed. This is a spacious one-bedroom, 1.5 bath, terraced duplex with space to convert to your needs. This condominium contains modern baths and a higher-end appliance package, a full size stack-able washer and vented dryer, wood floors throughout, central heat & air, ten-foot ceilings on the main floor/garden levels all in a quiet condo townhouse in Park Slope. The spring/summer season will be wonderful on this private terrace (an additional 150 sqft.) that runs the length of the unit with multiple access points. The subways are in proximity...2 blocks to the R and 3 to the F & G. Brooklyn's gym (Harbor Fitness) is directly across the street and Prospect Park is a straight shot up 15th Street. Grocery stores and convenience services line 5th and 7th Avenues in this neighborhood and this address also provides great access to Gowanus, Windsor Terrace, Sunset Park, Industry City, Red Hook and Carroll Gardens. No smoking & no pets. Substantial, private storage is also included with this unit. The Board approval of the rental application does not include an interview...easier process. Pets are at the total discretion of Owner and Board, size and breed restrictions apply. Additional deposit req. Please call, text or e-mail the listing agent for a private showing today. Please leave your name and your number.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 15th Street have any available units?
188 15th Street has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 188 15th Street have?
Some of 188 15th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
188 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 188 15th Street offer parking?
No, 188 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 188 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 15th Street have a pool?
No, 188 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 188 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 188 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 188 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 188 15th Street has units with air conditioning.
