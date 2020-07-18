188 15th Street

Amenities

Available now. Mint Unique Convertible Duplex. Professionally managed. This is a spacious one-bedroom, 1.5 bath, terraced duplex with space to convert to your needs. This condominium contains modern baths and a higher-end appliance package, a full size stack-able washer and vented dryer, wood floors throughout, central heat & air, ten-foot ceilings on the main floor/garden levels all in a quiet condo townhouse in Park Slope. For Spring/Summer/Fall enjoy a private terrace (an additional 150 sqft.) that runs the length of the unit with multiple access points. The subways are in proximity2 blocks to the R and 3 to the F & G. Brooklyn's gym (Harbor Fitness) is directly across the street and Prospect Park is a straight shot up 15th Street. Grocery stores and convenience services line 5th and 7th Avenues in this neighborhood and this address also provides great access to Gowanus, Windsor Terrace, Sunset Park, Industry City, Red Hook and Carroll Gardens. No smoking; no pets (for tenants). Substantial, private storage is also included with this unit. The Board approval of the rental application does not include an intervieweasier process. Please call, text or e-mail the listing broker for a private showing today. Please leave your name and your number.