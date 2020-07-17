All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 187 Kent Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
187 Kent Ave
Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:45 AM

187 Kent Ave

187 Kent Avenue · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

187 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
New Development in PRIME Williamsburg! This true 3-Bed / 1-Bath is truly one-of-a-kind! Features Eastside river views of the NYC skyline, immaculate rooftop, full gym, laundry in the basement, lounge, game and bike room, business room, elevator, and virtual doorman! The unit features high ceilings, spacious living room, loads of natural light, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, pearl white back splash, custom made lighting, and loads of cabinet space! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen-size beds with windows, and closet space! This is a must see apartment! B32 Bus stop right on the corner and a few blocks away from the L line! Call today for a virtual tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Kent Ave have any available units?
187 Kent Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 187 Kent Ave have?
Some of 187 Kent Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Kent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
187 Kent Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Kent Ave pet-friendly?
No, 187 Kent Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 187 Kent Ave offer parking?
No, 187 Kent Ave does not offer parking.
Does 187 Kent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Kent Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Kent Ave have a pool?
No, 187 Kent Ave does not have a pool.
Does 187 Kent Ave have accessible units?
No, 187 Kent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Kent Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 187 Kent Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Kent Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Kent Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 187 Kent Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity