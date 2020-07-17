187 Kent Ave

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym bike storage

New Development in PRIME Williamsburg! This true 3-Bed / 1-Bath is truly one-of-a-kind! Features Eastside river views of the NYC skyline, immaculate rooftop, full gym, laundry in the basement, lounge, game and bike room, business room, elevator, and virtual doorman! The unit features high ceilings, spacious living room, loads of natural light, state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, pearl white back splash, custom made lighting, and loads of cabinet space! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen-size beds with windows, and closet space! This is a must see apartment! B32 Bus stop right on the corner and a few blocks away from the L line! Call today for a virtual tour!