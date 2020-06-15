All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 186 Franklin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
186 Franklin Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:25 AM

186 Franklin Street

186 Franklin Street · (917) 709-1057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Greenpoint
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

186 Franklin Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C19 · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
PRIME LOCATION!! RIGHT ON INDIA and FRANKLIN STREET 1 BLOCK FROM SUBWAY!!Large 1Br is located on the 6th floor of a well maintained Historic Landmark Building, with live in super. The apartment features large living area, a large queen size bedroom, separate windowed eat-in kitchen with full size appliances and hardwood floors throughout.Residents are situated in the heart of Greenpoint. Close proximity to major public transportation India Street Ferry, G Train (with easy access to 7, E and M subway lines), L train and B43 & B62 Bus Lines). The building is also located near some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment places in the neighborhood.* Actual Apartment Photos ** No Dogs/One cat per apartment only with the landlord's approval ** Heat and Hot Water are included in rent *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 Franklin Street have any available units?
186 Franklin Street has a unit available for $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 186 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
186 Franklin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 186 Franklin Street is pet friendly.
Does 186 Franklin Street offer parking?
No, 186 Franklin Street does not offer parking.
Does 186 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 186 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 186 Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 186 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 186 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 186 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 186 Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 186 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 186 Franklin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 186 Franklin Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity