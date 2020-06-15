186 Franklin Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly

PRIME LOCATION!! RIGHT ON INDIA and FRANKLIN STREET 1 BLOCK FROM SUBWAY!!Large 1Br is located on the 6th floor of a well maintained Historic Landmark Building, with live in super. The apartment features large living area, a large queen size bedroom, separate windowed eat-in kitchen with full size appliances and hardwood floors throughout.Residents are situated in the heart of Greenpoint. Close proximity to major public transportation India Street Ferry, G Train (with easy access to 7, E and M subway lines), L train and B43 & B62 Bus Lines). The building is also located near some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment places in the neighborhood.* Actual Apartment Photos ** No Dogs/One cat per apartment only with the landlord's approval ** Heat and Hot Water are included in rent *