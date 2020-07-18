1825 Ocean Ave

Amenities
This stunning studio features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space! Private terrace with ample natural light! Large windows, high closets, and breakfast bar! Central heat & cooling, and video intercom!The building features a 900 sqft gym, shared rooftop, business center, parking is available for an additional fee, laundry, bike storage, elevator, and virtual doorman! Call today to schedule a showing!**Good credit and income 40x the rent required**