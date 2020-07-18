All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:12 AM

1825 Ocean Ave

1825 Ocean Ave · (646) 397-7765
Location

1825 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
This stunning studio features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space! Private terrace with ample natural light! Large windows, high closets, and breakfast bar! Central heat & cooling, and video intercom!The building features a 900 sqft gym, shared rooftop, business center, parking is available for an additional fee, laundry, bike storage, elevator, and virtual doorman! Call today to schedule a showing!**Good credit and income 40x the rent required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Ocean Ave have any available units?
1825 Ocean Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1825 Ocean Ave have?
Some of 1825 Ocean Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Ocean Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Ocean Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Ocean Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Ocean Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1825 Ocean Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Ocean Ave offers parking.
Does 1825 Ocean Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Ocean Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Ocean Ave have a pool?
No, 1825 Ocean Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Ocean Ave have accessible units?
No, 1825 Ocean Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Ocean Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Ocean Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Ocean Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 Ocean Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
