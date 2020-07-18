All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1775 Union Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1775 Union Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

1775 Union Street

1775 Union Street · (609) 742-2116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1775 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE! GORGEOUS 3BR IN TRENDY CROWN HEIGHTS LESS THAN A BLOCK AWAY TO 3 4 5 trains on Utica Avenue!!!THIS CLASSIC TOWNHOUSE HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH NEW FLOORS, MASSIVE CLOSETS, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,SPLIT ACs, MASSIVE OPEN LIVING ROOM, WASHER AND DRYER HOOK-UPS AND BEAUTIFUL FINISHES THROUGHOUT! Pets are case by case! All three bedrooms fit queen size beds and furniture. Come see this beautiful and spacious townhouse apartment and fall in love with its modern yet classic pre-war charm! WATCH VIRTUAL TOUR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Union Street have any available units?
1775 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1775 Union Street have?
Some of 1775 Union Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 1775 Union Street offer parking?
No, 1775 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 1775 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1775 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Union Street have a pool?
No, 1775 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 1775 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 1775 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 Union Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1775 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1775 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1775 Union Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity