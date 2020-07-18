1775 Union Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO FEE! GORGEOUS 3BR IN TRENDY CROWN HEIGHTS LESS THAN A BLOCK AWAY TO 3 4 5 trains on Utica Avenue!!!THIS CLASSIC TOWNHOUSE HAS BEEN COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH NEW FLOORS, MASSIVE CLOSETS, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,SPLIT ACs, MASSIVE OPEN LIVING ROOM, WASHER AND DRYER HOOK-UPS AND BEAUTIFUL FINISHES THROUGHOUT! Pets are case by case! All three bedrooms fit queen size beds and furniture. Come see this beautiful and spacious townhouse apartment and fall in love with its modern yet classic pre-war charm! WATCH VIRTUAL TOUR!