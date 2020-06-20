All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1749 Dean Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1749 Dean Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

1749 Dean Street

1749 Dean Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1749 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Crown Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 Dean Street have any available units?
1749 Dean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 1749 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
1749 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 1749 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1749 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 1749 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 1749 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 1749 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 1749 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 1749 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1749 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1749 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1749 Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology