All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
1678 Nostrand Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1678 Nostrand Ave
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:15 AM

1678 Nostrand Ave

1678 Nostrand Avenue · (484) 326-3486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Flatbush
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1678 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1678 Nostrand Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO BROKER FEE. Renovated & Oversized Studio with Roof Access.

Four Identical Units are available immediately in the building.

Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/UzYckjPrkk0

Building Features Include:
- Happening area with shopping and dining options, next to Prospect Park South
- Renovated and spacious layout
- Ample closet space
- Natural light from large windows
- Kitchen has tons of cabinet space
- Apt is steps away from the 2 and 5 trains
- Hardwood floors
- Guarantors Accepted

*Please NOTE this is a 2nd-floor walkup

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

(RLNE4864782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1678 Nostrand Ave have any available units?
1678 Nostrand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1678 Nostrand Ave have?
Some of 1678 Nostrand Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1678 Nostrand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1678 Nostrand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1678 Nostrand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1678 Nostrand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1678 Nostrand Ave offer parking?
No, 1678 Nostrand Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1678 Nostrand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1678 Nostrand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1678 Nostrand Ave have a pool?
No, 1678 Nostrand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1678 Nostrand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1678 Nostrand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1678 Nostrand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1678 Nostrand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1678 Nostrand Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1678 Nostrand Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers CollegeCUNY New York City College of Technology