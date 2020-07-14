1678 Nostrand Ave.

Amenities
NO BROKER FEE. Renovated & Oversized Studio with Roof Access.
Four Identical Units are available immediately in the building.
Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/UzYckjPrkk0
Building Features Include:
- Happening area with shopping and dining options, next to Prospect Park South
- Renovated and spacious layout
- Ample closet space
- Natural light from large windows
- Kitchen has tons of cabinet space
- Apt is steps away from the 2 and 5 trains
- Hardwood floors
- Guarantors Accepted
*Please NOTE this is a 2nd-floor walkup
