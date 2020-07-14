1678 Nostrand Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range oven

NO BROKER FEE. Renovated & Oversized Studio with Roof Access.



Four Identical Units are available immediately in the building.



Check out the video tour: https://youtu.be/UzYckjPrkk0



Building Features Include:

- Happening area with shopping and dining options, next to Prospect Park South

- Renovated and spacious layout

- Ample closet space

- Natural light from large windows

- Kitchen has tons of cabinet space

- Apt is steps away from the 2 and 5 trains

- Hardwood floors

- Guarantors Accepted



*Please NOTE this is a 2nd-floor walkup



