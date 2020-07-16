All apartments in Brooklyn
161 Columbia Heights
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

161 Columbia Heights

161 Columbia Heights · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 Columbia Heights, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

A spacious studio with separate kitchen!

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

It is located close to some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC. Also near the Subway and several buses and Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK! Net effective price after one month free.

We have over 115 exclusives buildings. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.oday with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Columbia Heights have any available units?
161 Columbia Heights has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 161 Columbia Heights currently offering any rent specials?
161 Columbia Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Columbia Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Columbia Heights is pet friendly.
Does 161 Columbia Heights offer parking?
No, 161 Columbia Heights does not offer parking.
Does 161 Columbia Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Columbia Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Columbia Heights have a pool?
No, 161 Columbia Heights does not have a pool.
Does 161 Columbia Heights have accessible units?
No, 161 Columbia Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Columbia Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Columbia Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 161 Columbia Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 Columbia Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
