Brooklyn, NY
158 Bradford Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:10 PM
1 of 1
158 Bradford Street
158 Bradford Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
158 Bradford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
East New York
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 2 BR/1BA Ready for immediate occupancy conveniently located near all. 1 Month security deposit, 1 month rent and 1 month agency fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 158 Bradford Street have any available units?
158 Bradford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 158 Bradford Street currently offering any rent specials?
158 Bradford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Bradford Street pet-friendly?
No, 158 Bradford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 158 Bradford Street offer parking?
No, 158 Bradford Street does not offer parking.
Does 158 Bradford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Bradford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Bradford Street have a pool?
No, 158 Bradford Street does not have a pool.
Does 158 Bradford Street have accessible units?
No, 158 Bradford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Bradford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 Bradford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Bradford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 Bradford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
