This 1 Bedroom 1 Bath has it's own private entrance. Do not wait another second to come check out this huge first floor unit in a gorgeous brownstone! Enjoy your real eat in kitchen and windows on 3 sides throughout the apartment. Conveniently located near Prospect park, B,Q lines, a number of markets, coffee shops, pharmacies, bars, restaurants, and so much more! ALL utilities included! Bring your pet! Space like this is hard to come by!<br>ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED