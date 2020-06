Amenities

Nice hardwood flooring throughout and lots of windows for cross ventilation. You get the entire 3rd floor. The kitchen has a new refrigerator and a new stove. Good counter space and good cabinets. Full bathroom with toilet and sink and skylight. AC in the unit in windows. Soundproof glass and high-security glass used on windows facing Fulton Street. Near shopping, close to transportation. Included is daytime acceptance of your packages UPS or FedEx at the Glass and Mirror shop on the street level. This apartment is two flights up walk up.