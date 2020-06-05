All apartments in Brooklyn
151 Leonard Street

151 Leonard Street · (347) 514-3097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Leonard Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
INQUIRE FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR!

Enjoy living in this meticulously renovated two bedroom Williamsburg apartment filled with radiant light coming from all 9 windows. This second floor unit offers high ceilings and new grey oak hardwood floors with a beautiful windowed bathroom. The newly renovated bathroom has a serene rainfall shower head for a spa-like experience. You will be the first to live in this gorgeous home! An open kitchen concept great for entertaining including stainless steel appliances, USB outlets, and marble countertops.

With convenient access to the G, J, and M trains as well as great restaurants such as Win Son and Testo.

****Please note this listing is virtually staged.
*Small pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Leonard Street have any available units?
151 Leonard Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Leonard Street have?
Some of 151 Leonard Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Leonard Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 Leonard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Leonard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Leonard Street is pet friendly.
Does 151 Leonard Street offer parking?
No, 151 Leonard Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 Leonard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Leonard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Leonard Street have a pool?
No, 151 Leonard Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 Leonard Street have accessible units?
No, 151 Leonard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Leonard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Leonard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Leonard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Leonard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
