151 Leonard Street

Enjoy living in this meticulously renovated two bedroom Williamsburg apartment filled with radiant light coming from all 9 windows. This second floor unit offers high ceilings and new grey oak hardwood floors with a beautiful windowed bathroom. The newly renovated bathroom has a serene rainfall shower head for a spa-like experience. You will be the first to live in this gorgeous home! An open kitchen concept great for entertaining including stainless steel appliances, USB outlets, and marble countertops.



With convenient access to the G, J, and M trains as well as great restaurants such as Win Son and Testo.



****Please note this listing is virtually staged.

*Small pets allowed.