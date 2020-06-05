150 Remsen Street

Amenities

Really amazing 1 bedroom filled with sun light and summer energy. Could be used as two bedroom without living room. Even though this unit will be under serious renovations, the layout will stay the same. * Bounteous living room space * Kitchen that will be renovated and have full size appliances * Polished hardwood floors* Elevator, laundry in a building* Pets are OK.Fantastic location makes it easy to reach wonderful restaurants, shopping and transportation (right around the corner) and Brooklyn Bridge. Trains: 2, 3, R, 4, 5, A, C, F.Available immediately (as it is) or a month from now (if renovated) . For more information about this or any other apartments that fits your criteria, call/text Ekaterina 718 * 897 *0234. bond1240214