Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

150 Remsen Street

Location

150 Remsen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Really amazing 1 bedroom filled with sun light and summer energy. Could be used as two bedroom without living room. Even though this unit will be under serious renovations, the layout will stay the same. * Bounteous living room space * Kitchen that will be renovated and have full size appliances * Polished hardwood floors* Elevator, laundry in a building* Pets are OK.Fantastic location makes it easy to reach wonderful restaurants, shopping and transportation (right around the corner) and Brooklyn Bridge. Trains: 2, 3, R, 4, 5, A, C, F.Available immediately (as it is) or a month from now (if renovated) . For more information about this or any other apartments that fits your criteria, call/text Ekaterina 718 * 897 *0234. bond1240214

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Remsen Street have any available units?
150 Remsen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 150 Remsen Street have?
Some of 150 Remsen Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Remsen Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 Remsen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Remsen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Remsen Street is pet friendly.
Does 150 Remsen Street offer parking?
No, 150 Remsen Street does not offer parking.
Does 150 Remsen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Remsen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Remsen Street have a pool?
No, 150 Remsen Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 Remsen Street have accessible units?
No, 150 Remsen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Remsen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Remsen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Remsen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Remsen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
