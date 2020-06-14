All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 150 North 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
150 North 12th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

150 North 12th Street

150 North 12th Street · (917) 903-7528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

150 North 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 6-I · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
yoga
Bright south facing studio with enormous floor to ceiling windows and private balcony. This 515 sq ft studio offers 9 ft ceilings, ebony oak floors, custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and quartz countertops.

Perched atop the South West corner of McCarren Park rests Ilona. The Art Deco design is reminiscent of the bold grandeur New York is famous for, with elements inspired by loft living that harken back to the Williamsburg of days past. From every angle the building is striking, featuring oversized European casement windows with curved glass accents, intricate masonry work, and raw iron details. The interiors exude class with custom kitchen cabinetry, quartz countertops, ebony oak flooring, as well as subway and penny tiled bathrooms. The homes, offered in studio, one, two, and three bedroom layouts, are all oversized with most afforded Park views and incomparable natural light. Amenities at The Park Ilona include, attended lobby with package room, bike and private storage spaces, a state of the art fitness center with yoga studio, resident lounge with wet bar, and secure underground garage parking. Verizon Fios wired with free wifi in common areas, and of course we are pet friendly!

*Photos and virtual tour are from the 2nd floor i-line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 North 12th Street have any available units?
150 North 12th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 North 12th Street have?
Some of 150 North 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 North 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 North 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 North 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 North 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 150 North 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 North 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 150 North 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 North 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 North 12th Street have a pool?
No, 150 North 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 North 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 150 North 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 North 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 North 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 North 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 North 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 150 North 12th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity