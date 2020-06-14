150 North 12th Street

Amenities

Bright south facing studio with enormous floor to ceiling windows and private balcony. This 515 sq ft studio offers 9 ft ceilings, ebony oak floors, custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and quartz countertops.



Perched atop the South West corner of McCarren Park rests Ilona. The Art Deco design is reminiscent of the bold grandeur New York is famous for, with elements inspired by loft living that harken back to the Williamsburg of days past. From every angle the building is striking, featuring oversized European casement windows with curved glass accents, intricate masonry work, and raw iron details. The interiors exude class with custom kitchen cabinetry, quartz countertops, ebony oak flooring, as well as subway and penny tiled bathrooms. The homes, offered in studio, one, two, and three bedroom layouts, are all oversized with most afforded Park views and incomparable natural light. Amenities at The Park Ilona include, attended lobby with package room, bike and private storage spaces, a state of the art fitness center with yoga studio, resident lounge with wet bar, and secure underground garage parking. Verizon Fios wired with free wifi in common areas, and of course we are pet friendly!



*Photos and virtual tour are from the 2nd floor i-line.