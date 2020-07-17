Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 150 Crown Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
150 Crown Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
150 Crown Street
150 Crown Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
150 Crown Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Cute and Cozy Studio in Prime Crown Heights!
-Live in Super
-Laundry in building
-Elevator
Brokers fee applicable for this unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 150 Crown Street have any available units?
150 Crown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 150 Crown Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 Crown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Crown Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 Crown Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 150 Crown Street offer parking?
No, 150 Crown Street does not offer parking.
Does 150 Crown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Crown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Crown Street have a pool?
No, 150 Crown Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 Crown Street have accessible units?
No, 150 Crown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Crown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Crown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Crown Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Crown Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Similar Pages
Brooklyn 1 Bedrooms
Brooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with Gyms
Brooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Bronx, NY
Queens, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Williamsburg
Flatbush
Downtown Brooklyn
Sheepshead Bay
Greenpoint
Clinton Hill
Fort Greene
Prospect Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
Brooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn College
CUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College