150 Crown Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

150 Crown Street

150 Crown Street · No Longer Available
Location

150 Crown Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
elevator
Cute and Cozy Studio in Prime Crown Heights!

-Live in Super
-Laundry in building
-Elevator

Brokers fee applicable for this unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Crown Street have any available units?
150 Crown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 150 Crown Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 Crown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Crown Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 Crown Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 150 Crown Street offer parking?
No, 150 Crown Street does not offer parking.
Does 150 Crown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Crown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Crown Street have a pool?
No, 150 Crown Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 Crown Street have accessible units?
No, 150 Crown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Crown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Crown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Crown Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Crown Street does not have units with air conditioning.
