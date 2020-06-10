Fully renovated 3 bedroom apartment one flight up, cherry wood kitchen with granite counter top fully tile bathroom, tall double width closets, tall ceilings, private entrance, this ad is by owner, there are no fees of any kind.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
15 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 15 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.