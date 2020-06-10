All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 15 Belmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
15 Belmont Avenue
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:32 AM

15 Belmont Avenue

15 Belmont Ave ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

15 Belmont Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212
Brownsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated 3 bedroom apartment one flight up, cherry wood kitchen with granite counter top fully tile bathroom, tall double width closets, tall ceilings, private entrance, this ad is by owner, there are no fees of any kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
15 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 15 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 15 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 15 Belmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Belmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Belmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15 Belmont Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity