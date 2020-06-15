149 North 7th Street

Amenities

** Prime Williamsburg Location * Full-Floor, True 3BD/1BA Home with Tall Ceilings and Windows, Triple Exposure, Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Closet Space, and Hardwood Floors Throughout **



This full floor 3BD/1BA home has light pouring in from every corner while the dark hardwood floors guide every step. The open kitchen and living room provide space to relax and entertain, and each bedroom can fit a full size bed. The windowed bath features under-the-sick storage and vanity lighting.



Before move-in, management will spray disinfect and clean the entire apartment, as well as provide all new tenants with sanitizing wipes, disposable gloves, and sanitizer when you move in. Management will also continue to regularly clean and disinfect all touch-points throughout the building on an ongoing basis.



A literal stone throw away from the train, shuttle, and bus while within close proximity of the waterfront, ferry, and so much more. Some nearby staples include Whole Foods, Apple Store, and Equinox while the local favorites are endless; Radegast Hall, Maison Premiere, Martha's Bakery, Freehold, and more.