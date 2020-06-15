All apartments in Brooklyn
149 North 7th Street
149 North 7th Street

149 North 7th Street · (718) 974-1232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

149 North 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** Prime Williamsburg Location * Full-Floor, True 3BD/1BA Home with Tall Ceilings and Windows, Triple Exposure, Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Closet Space, and Hardwood Floors Throughout **

This full floor 3BD/1BA home has light pouring in from every corner while the dark hardwood floors guide every step. The open kitchen and living room provide space to relax and entertain, and each bedroom can fit a full size bed. The windowed bath features under-the-sick storage and vanity lighting.

Before move-in, management will spray disinfect and clean the entire apartment, as well as provide all new tenants with sanitizing wipes, disposable gloves, and sanitizer when you move in. Management will also continue to regularly clean and disinfect all touch-points throughout the building on an ongoing basis.

A literal stone throw away from the train, shuttle, and bus while within close proximity of the waterfront, ferry, and so much more. Some nearby staples include Whole Foods, Apple Store, and Equinox while the local favorites are endless; Radegast Hall, Maison Premiere, Martha's Bakery, Freehold, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 North 7th Street have any available units?
149 North 7th Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 149 North 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
149 North 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 North 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 149 North 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 149 North 7th Street offer parking?
No, 149 North 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 149 North 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 North 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 North 7th Street have a pool?
No, 149 North 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 149 North 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 149 North 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 149 North 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 North 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 North 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 North 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
