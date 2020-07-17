147 Hope Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden doorman gym parking garage lobby

Brand New 2200 Sq Ft Three Level Townhouse which features Convertible Three Bedrooms + Two Full Baths + Two Half Baths + Full Level Rec Room (3rd BDR) + Three outdoor spaces including a MASSIVE Patio, Balcony, and Garden!



Parking Spot + Storage Included!



This Triplex Townhouse provides ample room to spread out, with private street entrance + Second entrance off the lobby, enormous outdoor spaces and multiple living areas. Extra High Ceilings, soaring windows, balcony with glass railing, as well as open stairwells, allow light to filter throughout the interior. This town home includes multi zoned air-conditioning system. Wide-plank oak floors, polished quartz counter tops, and 11-foot ceilings enhance the breezy feel. The Island Kitchen is outfitted with Thermador appliances: 36" Professional five-burner gas ranges and range hoods; stainless-steel refrigerator; microwave; 56-bottle wine column; Bosch dishwasher; Glacier White Quartz counter tops and slab backslash. Also has an in-unit washer and dryer hookup and fresh air exhaust system. The bathrooms include Rohl plumbing fixtures hexagonal marble bathroom flooring, Bianco Dolomite marble tile, custom solid-surface console with dual sinks and nickel finishes, American Standard Lyndon dual-flush toilets and a Kohler tub; separate glass-enclosed rain shower.



147 Hope Williamsburg is surrounded by the best of Brooklyn, but when you're home, life centers around terrific common spaces that include the sky deck and multiple landscaped community gardens. The building features a light-filled lobby with virtual doorman and package room, resident's lounge, fitness center, baby stroller parking and private storage. Residents will feel free to confine the dirty work to the basement bike repair room and pet grooming station. You'll find everything you need within blocks of 147 Hope Williamsburg. There are multiple transportation options, including the L/G/J/M/Z subways, and express bus service to Manhattan, and other Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods. Cyclists can take pride in Williamsburg's bike culture; indeed it is an underlining design theme at 147 Hope Williamsburg. From our building, cruise the many different bike paths to Williamsburg Bridge or to other attractions and destinations around the neighborhoods and boroughs within minutes.



