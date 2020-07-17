All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 147 Hope Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
147 Hope Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

147 Hope Street

147 Hope Street · (212) 252-8772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

147 Hope Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
doorman
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Brand New 2200 Sq Ft Three Level Townhouse which features Convertible Three Bedrooms + Two Full Baths + Two Half Baths + Full Level Rec Room (3rd BDR) + Three outdoor spaces including a MASSIVE Patio, Balcony, and Garden!

Parking Spot + Storage Included!

This Triplex Townhouse provides ample room to spread out, with private street entrance + Second entrance off the lobby, enormous outdoor spaces and multiple living areas. Extra High Ceilings, soaring windows, balcony with glass railing, as well as open stairwells, allow light to filter throughout the interior. This town home includes multi zoned air-conditioning system. Wide-plank oak floors, polished quartz counter tops, and 11-foot ceilings enhance the breezy feel. The Island Kitchen is outfitted with Thermador appliances: 36" Professional five-burner gas ranges and range hoods; stainless-steel refrigerator; microwave; 56-bottle wine column; Bosch dishwasher; Glacier White Quartz counter tops and slab backslash. Also has an in-unit washer and dryer hookup and fresh air exhaust system. The bathrooms include Rohl plumbing fixtures hexagonal marble bathroom flooring, Bianco Dolomite marble tile, custom solid-surface console with dual sinks and nickel finishes, American Standard Lyndon dual-flush toilets and a Kohler tub; separate glass-enclosed rain shower.

147 Hope Williamsburg is surrounded by the best of Brooklyn, but when you're home, life centers around terrific common spaces that include the sky deck and multiple landscaped community gardens. The building features a light-filled lobby with virtual doorman and package room, resident's lounge, fitness center, baby stroller parking and private storage. Residents will feel free to confine the dirty work to the basement bike repair room and pet grooming station. You'll find everything you need within blocks of 147 Hope Williamsburg. There are multiple transportation options, including the L/G/J/M/Z subways, and express bus service to Manhattan, and other Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods. Cyclists can take pride in Williamsburg's bike culture; indeed it is an underlining design theme at 147 Hope Williamsburg. From our building, cruise the many different bike paths to Williamsburg Bridge or to other attractions and destinations around the neighborhoods and boroughs within minutes.

You will LOVE the 147 Hope St Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Hope Street have any available units?
147 Hope Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 Hope Street have?
Some of 147 Hope Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Hope Street currently offering any rent specials?
147 Hope Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Hope Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 147 Hope Street is pet friendly.
Does 147 Hope Street offer parking?
Yes, 147 Hope Street offers parking.
Does 147 Hope Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Hope Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Hope Street have a pool?
No, 147 Hope Street does not have a pool.
Does 147 Hope Street have accessible units?
No, 147 Hope Street does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Hope Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Hope Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Hope Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 147 Hope Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 147 Hope Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity