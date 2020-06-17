146 Pierrepont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry playground bbq/grill bike storage lobby media room new construction yoga

Full Floor luxury at The Pierrepont in beautiful Brooklyn Heights. Come home to this private full floor 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment to enjoy the views and relax in style.



1 month free on a 13 month term lease with No Broker Fee. Net effective rent advertised. The monthly gross rent is $15,000.



The Pierrepont, a new luxury full-service rental building with an abundant array of luxurious amenities, sits in the heart of renowned Brooklyn Heights. Located just a few blocks from Brooklyn Bridge Park and the iconic Brooklyn Heights Promenade, The Pierrepont delivers maximum convenience, with several subway lines connecting to all parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn situated right at the end of the block.



This newly constructed building offers a gracious modern lifestyle in spacious residences that are filled with abundant natural light due to expansive windows. This unit affords exceptional privacy, as it is the only apartment on the floor. Residents enjoy high-quality finishes, fixtures, and appliances with elegant and comfortable design. Kitchens with large prep-islands are the ideal setting for creating memorable meals. Thoughtfully designed master bathrooms with large walk-in showers, generous vanities, and, in many, radiant heat floors, are perfect for at-home pampering. Conveniently, there is an in-unit laundry closet with washer and dryer in every residence, as well as an extra free laundry room in the building. There is a complimentary private storage closet included with this unit.



From the lobby-level Zen Garden to the spacious Rooftop Terrace and beyond, The Pierrepont has a carefully curated collection of luxurious amenities to enhance residents wellbeing, provide great spaces for social encounters and special events, and enhance everyday living. In addition to a fully-equipped Fitness center, Meditation Room, Yoga / Training studio, Residents Lounge, and Dining Room with Catering Kitchen, the lower level offers a Pet Spa and Bike Storage. A tranquil Library joins the glass-enclosed Zen Garden on the lobby level, and the second floor features indoor and outdoor play areas for children as well as a courtyard with ping pong tables for all residents. There is regular complimentary children's programming available exclusively to residents including Bricks 4 Kidz Lego building, Yogie Land, Little Maestro's music and Treasure Trunk Theater (currently offered virtually). The common Rooftop Terrace with a barbecue grill invites residents to relax and dine under the skyline.



The Pierrepont is surrounded by elegant tree-lined historic streetscapes, playgrounds, beautiful waterfront parks, and a vibrant array of shopping and dining destinations. Charming Brooklyn Heights has a unique small town community feel within the big city. Highlights include the world class 85-acre Brooklyn Bridge Park along the waterfront, the year-round, Brooklyn Borough Hall Greenmarket, gourmet grocers and specialty purveyors of imported/organic food, and an enticing array of shops, restaurants, bars, and cafes.



The Pierrepont has been designed to meet or exceed Enterprise Green Communities, and incorporates environmentally responsible features that promote healthy living, resource conservation, and energy efficiency.



*Net Effective Rent Advertised



A Virtual Tour of a Similar Home is Available in the Image Gallery