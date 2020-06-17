All apartments in Brooklyn
146 Pierrepont Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

146 Pierrepont Street

146 Pierrepont Street · (917) 207-1994
Location

146 Pierrepont Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18-A · Avail. now

$13,846

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
media room
new construction
yoga
Full Floor luxury at The Pierrepont in beautiful Brooklyn Heights. Come home to this private full floor 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment to enjoy the views and relax in style.

1 month free on a 13 month term lease with No Broker Fee. Net effective rent advertised. The monthly gross rent is $15,000.

The Pierrepont, a new luxury full-service rental building with an abundant array of luxurious amenities, sits in the heart of renowned Brooklyn Heights. Located just a few blocks from Brooklyn Bridge Park and the iconic Brooklyn Heights Promenade, The Pierrepont delivers maximum convenience, with several subway lines connecting to all parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn situated right at the end of the block.

This newly constructed building offers a gracious modern lifestyle in spacious residences that are filled with abundant natural light due to expansive windows. This unit affords exceptional privacy, as it is the only apartment on the floor. Residents enjoy high-quality finishes, fixtures, and appliances with elegant and comfortable design. Kitchens with large prep-islands are the ideal setting for creating memorable meals. Thoughtfully designed master bathrooms with large walk-in showers, generous vanities, and, in many, radiant heat floors, are perfect for at-home pampering. Conveniently, there is an in-unit laundry closet with washer and dryer in every residence, as well as an extra free laundry room in the building. There is a complimentary private storage closet included with this unit.

From the lobby-level Zen Garden to the spacious Rooftop Terrace and beyond, The Pierrepont has a carefully curated collection of luxurious amenities to enhance residents wellbeing, provide great spaces for social encounters and special events, and enhance everyday living. In addition to a fully-equipped Fitness center, Meditation Room, Yoga / Training studio, Residents Lounge, and Dining Room with Catering Kitchen, the lower level offers a Pet Spa and Bike Storage. A tranquil Library joins the glass-enclosed Zen Garden on the lobby level, and the second floor features indoor and outdoor play areas for children as well as a courtyard with ping pong tables for all residents. There is regular complimentary children's programming available exclusively to residents including Bricks 4 Kidz Lego building, Yogie Land, Little Maestro's music and Treasure Trunk Theater (currently offered virtually). The common Rooftop Terrace with a barbecue grill invites residents to relax and dine under the skyline.

The Pierrepont is surrounded by elegant tree-lined historic streetscapes, playgrounds, beautiful waterfront parks, and a vibrant array of shopping and dining destinations. Charming Brooklyn Heights has a unique small town community feel within the big city. Highlights include the world class 85-acre Brooklyn Bridge Park along the waterfront, the year-round, Brooklyn Borough Hall Greenmarket, gourmet grocers and specialty purveyors of imported/organic food, and an enticing array of shops, restaurants, bars, and cafes.

The Pierrepont has been designed to meet or exceed Enterprise Green Communities, and incorporates environmentally responsible features that promote healthy living, resource conservation, and energy efficiency.

*Net Effective Rent Advertised

A Virtual Tour of a Similar Home is Available in the Image Gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Pierrepont Street have any available units?
146 Pierrepont Street has a unit available for $13,846 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 146 Pierrepont Street have?
Some of 146 Pierrepont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Pierrepont Street currently offering any rent specials?
146 Pierrepont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Pierrepont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Pierrepont Street is pet friendly.
Does 146 Pierrepont Street offer parking?
No, 146 Pierrepont Street does not offer parking.
Does 146 Pierrepont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 146 Pierrepont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Pierrepont Street have a pool?
No, 146 Pierrepont Street does not have a pool.
Does 146 Pierrepont Street have accessible units?
No, 146 Pierrepont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Pierrepont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Pierrepont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Pierrepont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Pierrepont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
