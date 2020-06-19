All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
1449 Dean Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1449 Dean Street

1449 Dean Street · No Longer Available
Location

1449 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Move right in to this FURNISHED brownstone! Only leasing for 1-4 months. No 12 month leases. No Broker Fee. May 11 move in- can be flexible.

Video Tour- Coming Soon!
The space
- Six bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, 3000+ square feet, & private back yard/porch: sleeps twenty threeguests comfortably
- Constructed in 1910, original hardwood floors and other architectural flourishes have been kept intact throughout restoration
- Designed for entertaining -- the floor-to-ceiling glass Nanawall in the kitchen offers a pleasant indoor/outdoor feel
- Formal dining room has seating for 10 at bespoke table; place settings included
- Kitchen has state-of-the-art appliances such as the ActiveSmart refrigerator and stainless steel gas range & hood
- AC & heat, laundry (washer/dryer/iron), and free WiFi provided
- All beds feature Tempurpedic-quality mattresses and silky, high thread count linens
- All bathrooms are thoroughly cleaned prior to each arrival and include essential toiletries and towels gratis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Dean Street have any available units?
1449 Dean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1449 Dean Street have?
Some of 1449 Dean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 1449 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1449 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 1449 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 1449 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1449 Dean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 1449 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 1449 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1449 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1449 Dean Street has units with air conditioning.
