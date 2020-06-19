Rent Calculator
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1446 East 86 Street
1446 East 86th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1446 East 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11236
Canarsie
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This spacious three bedroom apartment is near Seaview Park. It features hardwood floors, spacious closets, and a balcony for outdoor enjoyment. It is also very close to public transportation!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1446 East 86 Street have any available units?
1446 East 86 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 1446 East 86 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1446 East 86 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 East 86 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1446 East 86 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 1446 East 86 Street offer parking?
No, 1446 East 86 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1446 East 86 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 East 86 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 East 86 Street have a pool?
No, 1446 East 86 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1446 East 86 Street have accessible units?
No, 1446 East 86 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 East 86 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 East 86 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1446 East 86 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1446 East 86 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
