Brooklyn, NY
1430 Putnam
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

1430 Putnam

1430 Putnam Avenue · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1430 Putnam Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This gorgeous 3BR/1BA is located in the heart of Bushwick!Apartment Features:-Exposed Brick-Central Air Condition and Heat-Fully modern tiled bathroom-Tons of natural sun light-Kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL appliances-THREE Spacious bedrooms-Closet space in the bedrooms-Hardwood floors throughout the ENTIRE apartment-One bedroom is a RailroadBuilding Features:-Laundry in Building-Roof DeckIn walking distance to restaurants, shops, grocery stores, bars and much more! Right by the J,L,M and Z trains; a ride to Manhattan in minutes! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14354

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Putnam have any available units?
1430 Putnam doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1430 Putnam have?
Some of 1430 Putnam's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 Putnam currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Putnam isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Putnam pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Putnam is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1430 Putnam offer parking?
No, 1430 Putnam does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Putnam have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Putnam does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Putnam have a pool?
No, 1430 Putnam does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Putnam have accessible units?
No, 1430 Putnam does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Putnam have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 Putnam has units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Putnam have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1430 Putnam has units with air conditioning.
