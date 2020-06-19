1430 Putnam

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This gorgeous 3BR/1BA is located in the heart of Bushwick!Apartment Features:-Exposed Brick-Central Air Condition and Heat-Fully modern tiled bathroom-Tons of natural sun light-Kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL appliances-THREE Spacious bedrooms-Closet space in the bedrooms-Hardwood floors throughout the ENTIRE apartment-One bedroom is a RailroadBuilding Features:-Laundry in Building-Roof DeckIn walking distance to restaurants, shops, grocery stores, bars and much more! Right by the J,L,M and Z trains; a ride to Manhattan in minutes! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14354