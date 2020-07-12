All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated February 19 2020 at 11:06 PM

1401 Elm Avenue

1401 Elm Avenue · (205) 557-2798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 Elm Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1401 Elm Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
playground
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
NO FEE. JUST RENOVATED SPACIOUS 1 BED, FLEX 2.

*Right next to B, Q trains at Av M stop.
*Requirements: 700 credit, X35 income, previous rental history.

Building Features Include:
- Floor through layout
- Brand new renovated stand-alone kitchen with tons of cabinet space, two sinks, and marble countertops
- Updated bathroom
- Steps to Kolbert Playground, near Marine Park
- Spacious living room
- Large closets
- Windows throughout
- Hardwood floors
- Guarantors Accepted
- Pets are not allowed

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4963945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Elm Avenue have any available units?
1401 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1401 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 1401 Elm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Elm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1401 Elm Avenue offer parking?
No, 1401 Elm Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 Elm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 1401 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1401 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
