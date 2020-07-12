1401 Elm Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE. JUST RENOVATED SPACIOUS 1 BED, FLEX 2.



*Right next to B, Q trains at Av M stop.

*Requirements: 700 credit, X35 income, previous rental history.



Building Features Include:

- Floor through layout

- Brand new renovated stand-alone kitchen with tons of cabinet space, two sinks, and marble countertops

- Updated bathroom

- Steps to Kolbert Playground, near Marine Park

- Spacious living room

- Large closets

- Windows throughout

- Hardwood floors

- Guarantors Accepted

- Pets are not allowed



