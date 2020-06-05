All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
1384 Bedford Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:44 PM

1384 Bedford Ave

1384 Bedford Avenue · (301) 346-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1384 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$3,015

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
rent controlled
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
rent controlled
Rent Stabilized

Welcome to 1384 Bedford Avenue

Welcome to 1384 Bedford Ave, a unique collection of modern luxury apartments in, unmistakably, one of the best locations in Brooklyn!
Offering an array of condominium features, each home boasts soaring high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, central A/C, laundry in unit and private outdoor space. Developed with a modern eye, other amenities include virtual doorman, elevator, and fully functional gym.
Located on a picturesque block in Crown Heights, you are one avenue away from all of the great shops and restaurants on Franklin Ave. Truly one-of-a-kind!

Apartment Features Include:
High Ceilings
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows
Central A/C
Washer/ Dryer in Unit
Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher
Private Outdoor Space
Elevator
Gym
Full Time Super
Virtual Doorman
Quick train access (2,3,4,5,A,C)
Steps from Prospect Park and Brooklyn Museum
Many local favorites: Barboncino, Chivela's, Mayfield, 99 Rodgers, Cent'anni, and many more!

* Pictures are of a similar unit, virtual tour available upon request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1384 Bedford Ave have any available units?
1384 Bedford Ave has a unit available for $3,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1384 Bedford Ave have?
Some of 1384 Bedford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1384 Bedford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1384 Bedford Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1384 Bedford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1384 Bedford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1384 Bedford Ave offer parking?
No, 1384 Bedford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1384 Bedford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1384 Bedford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1384 Bedford Ave have a pool?
No, 1384 Bedford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1384 Bedford Ave have accessible units?
No, 1384 Bedford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1384 Bedford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1384 Bedford Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1384 Bedford Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1384 Bedford Ave has units with air conditioning.
