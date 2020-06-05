Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher rent controlled stainless steel gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym rent controlled

Rent Stabilized



Welcome to 1384 Bedford Avenue



Welcome to 1384 Bedford Ave, a unique collection of modern luxury apartments in, unmistakably, one of the best locations in Brooklyn!

Offering an array of condominium features, each home boasts soaring high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, central A/C, laundry in unit and private outdoor space. Developed with a modern eye, other amenities include virtual doorman, elevator, and fully functional gym.

Located on a picturesque block in Crown Heights, you are one avenue away from all of the great shops and restaurants on Franklin Ave. Truly one-of-a-kind!



Apartment Features Include:

High Ceilings

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

Central A/C

Washer/ Dryer in Unit

Stainless Steel appliances including Dishwasher

Private Outdoor Space

Elevator

Gym

Full Time Super

Virtual Doorman

Quick train access (2,3,4,5,A,C)

Steps from Prospect Park and Brooklyn Museum

Many local favorites: Barboncino, Chivela's, Mayfield, 99 Rodgers, Cent'anni, and many more!



* Pictures are of a similar unit, virtual tour available upon request