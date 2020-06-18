All apartments in Brooklyn
1355 Pacific Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

1355 Pacific Street

1355 Pacific Street · (212) 594-5850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1355 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
About 1355 Pacific St Brooklyn, NY 11216Cozy, fully renovated all true 2-bedroom apartment in a prime Brooklyn location. Refined, modern and very bright. Every room has extra-large windows letting in great natural light. The layout and finish make this apartment a true HOME! 100% real photos.-Central Heating System-Eat-In and Open Kitchen-Stone counter-tops- High Ceilings- Large Windows-Dark Brown Hardwood Floors and Doors- Recently RenovatedTransportation:Bus stop: B43, B45, B65Train Stops: A, C, 2, 3, 4, LIRR (Nostrand Ave),

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Pacific Street have any available units?
1355 Pacific Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 1355 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 1355 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1355 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 1355 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 1355 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 1355 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 1355 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 1355 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 Pacific Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1355 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1355 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
