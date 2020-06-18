1355 Pacific Street

Amenities
About 1355 Pacific St Brooklyn, NY 11216Cozy, fully renovated all true 2-bedroom apartment in a prime Brooklyn location. Refined, modern and very bright. Every room has extra-large windows letting in great natural light. The layout and finish make this apartment a true HOME! 100% real photos.-Central Heating System-Eat-In and Open Kitchen-Stone counter-tops- High Ceilings- Large Windows-Dark Brown Hardwood Floors and Doors- Recently RenovatedTransportation:Bus stop: B43, B45, B65Train Stops: A, C, 2, 3, 4, LIRR (Nostrand Ave),