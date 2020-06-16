All apartments in Brooklyn
135 Willow Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:31 AM

135 Willow Street

135 Willow Street · (718) 613-2067
Location

135 Willow Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
NO FEE
Located on a charming tree-lined street just steps from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, this 2BR/2BA co-op sublet in a full-service art-deco cooperative will appeal to the most discerning of renters. Boasting over 1200 square feet of sophisticated living space, a sprawling and dining room, windowed galley kitchen and generous closet space, unit #409 is the picture of elegance.

135 Willow Street is a full-service elevator building with 24 hour doorman, common roof deck with spectacular Manhattan and harbor views, on-site super and laundry room. Just minutes from 2/3/R/4/5/A/C subways, PS 008, Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Promenade and fabulous shopping, dining and amenities.

This is a co-op sublet and board approval is required. No smoking. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Willow Street have any available units?
135 Willow Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Willow Street have?
Some of 135 Willow Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 Willow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Willow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Willow Street is pet friendly.
Does 135 Willow Street offer parking?
No, 135 Willow Street does not offer parking.
Does 135 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 135 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 135 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 Willow Street has units with air conditioning.
