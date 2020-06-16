Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning elevator doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry

NO FEE

Located on a charming tree-lined street just steps from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, this 2BR/2BA co-op sublet in a full-service art-deco cooperative will appeal to the most discerning of renters. Boasting over 1200 square feet of sophisticated living space, a sprawling and dining room, windowed galley kitchen and generous closet space, unit #409 is the picture of elegance.



135 Willow Street is a full-service elevator building with 24 hour doorman, common roof deck with spectacular Manhattan and harbor views, on-site super and laundry room. Just minutes from 2/3/R/4/5/A/C subways, PS 008, Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Promenade and fabulous shopping, dining and amenities.



This is a co-op sublet and board approval is required. No smoking. Pets considered on a case by case basis.