Brooklyn, NY
135 North 11th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

135 North 11th Street

135 North 11th Street · (718) 679-7822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 North 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$3,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Furnished or Un-furnished options available for a beautiful 1-BED/1-BATH modern Williamsburg condo located just 1 block from McCarren Park and a few blocks from the L and G trains.

A rare opportunity to rent in the most sought after building with amazing amenities on the Northside. Bright and sunny apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows, Brazilian walnut flooring, Breakfast bar, open kitchen with quality appliances and white quartz counter top. Deep soaking tub with white Carrera marble walls throughout the bathroom with heated floors.

Other Apt. Features:

- Central Heat/AC
- Option to include a PRIVATE OUTDOOR ROOFTOP Terrace.
- Garage Parking Available

The Building offers the best amenities in the neighborhood:

-Part-time DOORMAN, PACKAGE Room, and 24-hr VIRTUAL Doorman.
- Full GYM with high-tech machines, free-weights, treadmills and PELOTON Bikes.
- Residents' LOUNGE with TV/WiFi and Pool Table
- MEETING ROOM/business center with WiFi, conference table, TV.
- Outdoor COURTYARD furnished with designer finishes, landscaping, and grills.
- Access to the McCarren Hotel SWIMMING POOL next door.
- Resident DISCOUNTS at the McCarren Hotel and Food services.
- Attached Garage PARKING Available

Ideally located 4 blocks from the "L" train- Bedford Ave. stop, also a close walk to the "G" and "JMZ". The L-train gets you to Union Square in 15 minutes (3 stops from Bedford Ave). The building is a stones throw from the hottest restaurants, bars, and music venues including Output, Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn Bowl, Wythe hotel, William Vale hotel, Kinfolk, Lilia, and much more!

Also walking distance to:

McCarren Farmers' Market
Wholefoods
Equinox
Apple Store

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 North 11th Street have any available units?
135 North 11th Street has a unit available for $3,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 North 11th Street have?
Some of 135 North 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 North 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 North 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 North 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 135 North 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 135 North 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 135 North 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 135 North 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 North 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 North 11th Street have a pool?
Yes, 135 North 11th Street has a pool.
Does 135 North 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 135 North 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 North 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 North 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 North 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 North 11th Street has units with air conditioning.
