135 North 11th Street

Furnished or Un-furnished options available for a beautiful 1-BED/1-BATH modern Williamsburg condo located just 1 block from McCarren Park and a few blocks from the L and G trains.



A rare opportunity to rent in the most sought after building with amazing amenities on the Northside. Bright and sunny apartment with floor-to-ceiling windows, Brazilian walnut flooring, Breakfast bar, open kitchen with quality appliances and white quartz counter top. Deep soaking tub with white Carrera marble walls throughout the bathroom with heated floors.



Other Apt. Features:



- Central Heat/AC

- Option to include a PRIVATE OUTDOOR ROOFTOP Terrace.

- Garage Parking Available



The Building offers the best amenities in the neighborhood:



-Part-time DOORMAN, PACKAGE Room, and 24-hr VIRTUAL Doorman.

- Full GYM with high-tech machines, free-weights, treadmills and PELOTON Bikes.

- Residents' LOUNGE with TV/WiFi and Pool Table

- MEETING ROOM/business center with WiFi, conference table, TV.

- Outdoor COURTYARD furnished with designer finishes, landscaping, and grills.

- Access to the McCarren Hotel SWIMMING POOL next door.

- Resident DISCOUNTS at the McCarren Hotel and Food services.

- Attached Garage PARKING Available



Ideally located 4 blocks from the "L" train- Bedford Ave. stop, also a close walk to the "G" and "JMZ". The L-train gets you to Union Square in 15 minutes (3 stops from Bedford Ave). The building is a stones throw from the hottest restaurants, bars, and music venues including Output, Brooklyn Brewery, Brooklyn Bowl, Wythe hotel, William Vale hotel, Kinfolk, Lilia, and much more!



Also walking distance to:



McCarren Farmers' Market

Wholefoods

Equinox

Apple Store