Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:08 AM

1309 Rockway Parkway

1309 Rockaway Parkway · (718) 376-0606
Location

1309 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11236
Canarsie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit C1 · Avail. now

$5,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
Community Facility or Medical Office For Rent in Canarsie, Brooklyn NY 11236.

This commercial space is totaling in 2,000 Sq Ft of space, that is situated in 2 Story New Elevator Building. Landlord will build the interior to suit the tenant. Said space and it's location has great potential for the Community Facility Use such as; Educational Center, Adult Day Care, Children Day Care, Fitness Center, ext. Also, there is great potential for the Medical Use.

P.S. There is another space totaling in 2,000 Sq. Ft. available, that is located on the 2nd floor of the building. Both spaces could be leased by One perspective Tenant as the entire facility.

There is a large Backyard available for the use of the perspective Tenant. Parking for the car will be provided. Close to public
transportation.

*For the architectural consultation please advise with your architect.
**********Participating Broker must to collect his/her Brokerage Fee from his/her client (the perspective Tenant) at the Participating Broker's Decision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Rockway Parkway have any available units?
1309 Rockway Parkway has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1309 Rockway Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Rockway Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Rockway Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Rockway Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1309 Rockway Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Rockway Parkway offers parking.
Does 1309 Rockway Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Rockway Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Rockway Parkway have a pool?
No, 1309 Rockway Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Rockway Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1309 Rockway Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Rockway Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Rockway Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Rockway Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Rockway Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
