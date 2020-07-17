1309 Rockway Parkway

Amenities

Community Facility or Medical Office For Rent in Canarsie, Brooklyn NY 11236.



This commercial space is totaling in 2,000 Sq Ft of space, that is situated in 2 Story New Elevator Building. Landlord will build the interior to suit the tenant. Said space and it's location has great potential for the Community Facility Use such as; Educational Center, Adult Day Care, Children Day Care, Fitness Center, ext. Also, there is great potential for the Medical Use.



P.S. There is another space totaling in 2,000 Sq. Ft. available, that is located on the 2nd floor of the building. Both spaces could be leased by One perspective Tenant as the entire facility.



There is a large Backyard available for the use of the perspective Tenant. Parking for the car will be provided. Close to public

transportation.



*For the architectural consultation please advise with your architect.

**********Participating Broker must to collect his/her Brokerage Fee from his/her client (the perspective Tenant) at the Participating Broker's Decision.