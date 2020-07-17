1297 New York Avenue

Amenities

Hurry in and check out this bright, beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom on the 2nd floor of a multifamily townhouse in East Flatbush! But renovations were recently completed with brand new appliances To be installed this 2nd floor unit boasts high ceilings newly installed hardwood floors, windows, and countertops. In the front of the home there is a full size bedroom with 2 oversized windows and a queen bedroom boasting 180 degrees of light coming through 6 windows. The living room and dining are separate with a opening in the kitchen that can double as a bar for your guests. The bathroom is brand new with marble throughout and panoramic mirror. You have 2 closets in the hallway heading to the rear of the home entering the third Queen size bedroom which offers 2 windows and the king size bedroom all the way in the back which offers a spacious closet 3 windows and all the room you could ask for. Ladies and Gentlemen this is the deal of the summer ask me about my video walkthrough and lets set up an appointment today!