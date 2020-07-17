All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
1297 New York Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

1297 New York Avenue

1297 New York Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1297 New York Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Hurry in and check out this bright, beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom on the 2nd floor of a multifamily townhouse in East Flatbush! But renovations were recently completed with brand new appliances To be installed this 2nd floor unit boasts high ceilings newly installed hardwood floors, windows, and countertops. In the front of the home there is a full size bedroom with 2 oversized windows and a queen bedroom boasting 180 degrees of light coming through 6 windows. The living room and dining are separate with a opening in the kitchen that can double as a bar for your guests. The bathroom is brand new with marble throughout and panoramic mirror. You have 2 closets in the hallway heading to the rear of the home entering the third Queen size bedroom which offers 2 windows and the king size bedroom all the way in the back which offers a spacious closet 3 windows and all the room you could ask for. Ladies and Gentlemen this is the deal of the summer ask me about my video walkthrough and lets set up an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1297 New York Avenue have any available units?
1297 New York Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 1297 New York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1297 New York Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1297 New York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1297 New York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1297 New York Avenue offer parking?
No, 1297 New York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1297 New York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1297 New York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1297 New York Avenue have a pool?
No, 1297 New York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1297 New York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1297 New York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1297 New York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1297 New York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1297 New York Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1297 New York Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
