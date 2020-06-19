1290 Bergen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Move right in to this FURNISHED brownstone! Only leasing for 1-4 months. No 12 month leases. No Broker Fee. May 11

Move in can be flexible.



Video Tour- Coming Soon!



The space

- Six bedrooms,four-and-a-half bathrooms, 3000+ square feet, & private back yard/porch: sleeps twenty three guests comfortably

- Constructed in 1910, original hardwood floors and other architectural flourishes have been kept intact throughout restoration

- Designed for entertaining -- the floor-to-ceiling glass Nanawall in the kitchen offers a pleasant indoor/outdoor feel

- Formal dining room has seating for 10 at bespoke table; place settings included

- Kitchen has state-of-the-art appliances such as the ActiveSmart refrigerator and stainless steel gas range & hood

- AC & heat, laundry (washer/dryer/iron), and free WiFi provided

- All beds feature Tempurpedic-quality mattresses and silky, high thread count linens

- All bathrooms are thoroughly cleaned prior to each arrival and include essential toiletries and towels gratis



Please reach out with any questions