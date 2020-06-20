All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

128 Carroll Street

128 Carroll Street · (718) 852-9050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Stunning new construction 2 bedroom with high ceilings and the highest quality finishes, far superior to the typical rental apartment yet nestled in a completely restored townhouse. As you enter your new home you will be struck by the spacious, light drenched open floor plan. The entire interior boasts exposed brick walls for an unmatched ambiance accentuated by hardwood floors, custom cabinetry and trim and of course, new appliances including in-unit Washer and Dryer as well as Dishwasher. The kitchen enjoys a full length breakfast bar and for more formal meals and entertaining, the open floor plan includes a roomy Dining area that also offers the potential for a third bedroom. The master bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet and generous windows and the second bedroom is roomy enough for a double bed and furnishings. A wonderful neighborhood, a beautiful building and truly a luxury living space that you will be thrilled to call home. Around the corner are wonderful restaurants, bakeries and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Carroll Street have any available units?
128 Carroll Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 128 Carroll Street have?
Some of 128 Carroll Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 Carroll Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
No, 128 Carroll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 128 Carroll Street offer parking?
No, 128 Carroll Street does not offer parking.
Does 128 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Carroll Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 128 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 128 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 128 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Carroll Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Carroll Street does not have units with air conditioning.
