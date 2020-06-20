128 Carroll Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Stunning new construction 2 bedroom with high ceilings and the highest quality finishes, far superior to the typical rental apartment yet nestled in a completely restored townhouse. As you enter your new home you will be struck by the spacious, light drenched open floor plan. The entire interior boasts exposed brick walls for an unmatched ambiance accentuated by hardwood floors, custom cabinetry and trim and of course, new appliances including in-unit Washer and Dryer as well as Dishwasher. The kitchen enjoys a full length breakfast bar and for more formal meals and entertaining, the open floor plan includes a roomy Dining area that also offers the potential for a third bedroom. The master bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet and generous windows and the second bedroom is roomy enough for a double bed and furnishings. A wonderful neighborhood, a beautiful building and truly a luxury living space that you will be thrilled to call home. Around the corner are wonderful restaurants, bakeries and shopping.