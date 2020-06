Amenities

*VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE PLEASE INQUIRE*



*Massive, corner 3BR with tons of oversized windows and a private balcony.*



Unit 429E is a spacious, South-facing three bedroom apartment with two full bathrooms and in-unit laundry. The kitchen features a peninsula with breakfast bar and a pantry. The bedrooms are spacious and can each accommodate a king-sized bed.



Unit Features:



Washer/Dryer in-unit

Chef's kitchens with double sinks

Private outdoor space in select units

Hardwood Floors

Caesarstone countertops

Latch smart access system at all apartment entry doors



Building Amenities:



Part-time Doorman

Live-in Resident Manager

Video Intercom System

Gym

Business Center

Lounge

Children's Playroom

Landscaped Courtyard

Common Roofdeck

Parking Garage

Amazon Lockers

Storage

Bike Storage



Net rent advertised on a 13 month lease. The gross rent is $3,955 per month.



*Photos are from the model units and may not match the exact apartment. Please consult the floorplan for the exact layout.