All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1263 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1263 Broadway
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:42 PM

1263 Broadway

1263 Broadway · (917) 753-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1263 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-L · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
We have a gorgeous three-bedrooms apartment located in Bushwick available to rent as soon as possible!

The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. The living room has a huge space.

There are hardwood floors and great closet space throughout the unit.

All of this is steps to everything, right around the corner from dozens of top-rated bars, restaurants, cafes, grocers, and music/art venues.

Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 Broadway have any available units?
1263 Broadway has a unit available for $2,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1263 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1263 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 1263 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1263 Broadway offer parking?
No, 1263 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 1263 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 Broadway have a pool?
No, 1263 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1263 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1263 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1263 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1263 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1263 Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity