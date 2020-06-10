125 Parkside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage yoga

The Parkside Brooklyn offers true luxury in an ideal setting, directly overlooking Prospect Park. Residents enjoy a comprehensive amenity offering including 24-hr concierge, extensive fitness center, yoga room, parking garage, boardwalk roof deck, courtyard with drive court, childrens playroom, bike storage, and chic common lounges. Apartments are luxuriously appointed with Bosch washer/dryer, hidden paneled dishwasher, oversized windows, Carrara marble herringbone backsplashes, and gray-stained oak plank flooring. Walk-in closets are customized with modular storage, and bathrooms feature custom quartz vanities and recessed tiled soap niches.This Apartment is nice sized and beautiful. There is a great doorman and incredible amenities.This is a very well maintained building. Only $20 to apply. ABBA2654