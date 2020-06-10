All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 125 Parkside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
125 Parkside Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:03 AM

125 Parkside Avenue

125 Parkside Avenue · (917) 755-3266
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

125 Parkside Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
yoga
The Parkside Brooklyn offers true luxury in an ideal setting, directly overlooking Prospect Park. Residents enjoy a comprehensive amenity offering including 24-hr concierge, extensive fitness center, yoga room, parking garage, boardwalk roof deck, courtyard with drive court, childrens playroom, bike storage, and chic common lounges. Apartments are luxuriously appointed with Bosch washer/dryer, hidden paneled dishwasher, oversized windows, Carrara marble herringbone backsplashes, and gray-stained oak plank flooring. Walk-in closets are customized with modular storage, and bathrooms feature custom quartz vanities and recessed tiled soap niches.This Apartment is nice sized and beautiful. There is a great doorman and incredible amenities.This is a very well maintained building. Only $20 to apply. ABBA2654

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Parkside Avenue have any available units?
125 Parkside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 125 Parkside Avenue have?
Some of 125 Parkside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Parkside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
125 Parkside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Parkside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 125 Parkside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 125 Parkside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 125 Parkside Avenue does offer parking.
Does 125 Parkside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Parkside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Parkside Avenue have a pool?
No, 125 Parkside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 125 Parkside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 125 Parkside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Parkside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Parkside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Parkside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Parkside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 125 Parkside Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity