125 Parkside Avenue

Amenities
The Parkside Brooklyn offers true luxury in an ideal setting, directly overlooking Prospect Park. Residents enjoy a comprehensive amenity offering including 24-hr concierge, extensive fitness center, yoga room, parking garage, boardwalk roof deck, courtyard with drive court, childrens playroom, bike storage, and chic common lounges. Apartments are luxuriously appointed with Bosch washer/dryer, hidden paneled dishwasher, oversized windows, Carrara marble herringbone backsplashes, and gray-stained oak plank flooring. Walk-in closets are customized with modular storage, and bathrooms feature custom quartz vanities and recessed tiled soap niches.This Apartment is nice sized and beautiful. There is a great doorman and incredible amenities.This is a very well maintained building. Only $20 to apply. ABBA2654