125 Eastern Parkway

Soak in the sun while enjoying dazzling skyline views in your bright and airy one bedroom home across from Prospect Park and the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens.Incredibly spacious with high ceilings throughout, this renovated one bedroom apartment has it all. It features a king size bedroom, hardwood floors, original plaster moldings and large windows in every room. The lovely pre-war character of the apartment perfectly complements the modern chef's kitchen. Tastefully renovated with clean lines, the kitchen is outfitted with high end custom wood cabinetry, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher and 4 burner gas range.Located in the Theodore Roosevelt Co-op, the building has a live in super, laundry room, landscaped courtyard and gracious marble lobby to welcome you home. It is just steps to the 2/3 subway and Grand Army Plaza making it incredibly convenient. Board Approval Required - Inquire today! Camelot1225