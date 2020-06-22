All apartments in Brooklyn
125 Eastern Parkway

125 Eastern Parkway · (646) 472-6790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Soak in the sun while enjoying dazzling skyline views in your bright and airy one bedroom home across from Prospect Park and the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens.Incredibly spacious with high ceilings throughout, this renovated one bedroom apartment has it all. It features a king size bedroom, hardwood floors, original plaster moldings and large windows in every room. The lovely pre-war character of the apartment perfectly complements the modern chef's kitchen. Tastefully renovated with clean lines, the kitchen is outfitted with high end custom wood cabinetry, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher and 4 burner gas range.Located in the Theodore Roosevelt Co-op, the building has a live in super, laundry room, landscaped courtyard and gracious marble lobby to welcome you home. It is just steps to the 2/3 subway and Grand Army Plaza making it incredibly convenient. Board Approval Required - Inquire today! Camelot1225

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Eastern Parkway have any available units?
125 Eastern Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 125 Eastern Parkway have?
Some of 125 Eastern Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Eastern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
125 Eastern Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Eastern Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 125 Eastern Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 125 Eastern Parkway offer parking?
No, 125 Eastern Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 125 Eastern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Eastern Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Eastern Parkway have a pool?
No, 125 Eastern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 125 Eastern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 125 Eastern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Eastern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Eastern Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Eastern Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Eastern Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
