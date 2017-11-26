All apartments in Brooklyn
1233 Ocean Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1233 Ocean Avenue

Location

1233 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Flatbush

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gut Renovated 1st Floor apartmentKing sized bedroomsLarge KitchenLive in superProfessional Management CompanyWasher and dryer in apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1233 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 1233 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1233 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1233 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 1233 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1233 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 1233 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1233 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1233 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
