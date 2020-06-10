All apartments in Brooklyn
120 Garfield Place
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

120 Garfield Place

120 Garfield Place · (646) 255-3617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Garfield Place, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A9 · Avail. now

$2,155

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This Sunny & Elegant 1 bedrooms, 1 bath features include: Large Living room with kitchenette Generous bedroom will easily accommodate Queen/King size bed and furniture. Lovely subway tiled bath. Throughout the apartment you will find Refinished hardwood floors, High ceiling and Abundant closet space.This is a well maintained prewar (1925) building, has a live in Superintendent.Situated in the very heart of Park Slope ,you will enjoy a great array of Restaurants: (Benchmark- Steak house, Calexico- Mexican Eatery, JPan Sushi, Song Thai cuisine), Bars: (High Dive, The Owl Farm, The Dram Shop), Coffee shops: (Kos Kaffe Roasting House, Stone Park Cafe, Cafe Martin), specialty Delis, Supermarkets as well you have the famous Prospect Park is only 3 blocks away. Commuting is easy 2 blocks from N/R & D and close proximity to the 2/3 and 4 Line in Grand Army Plaza station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Garfield Place have any available units?
120 Garfield Place has a unit available for $2,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 120 Garfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
120 Garfield Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Garfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 120 Garfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 120 Garfield Place offer parking?
No, 120 Garfield Place does not offer parking.
Does 120 Garfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Garfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Garfield Place have a pool?
No, 120 Garfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 120 Garfield Place have accessible units?
No, 120 Garfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Garfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Garfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Garfield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Garfield Place does not have units with air conditioning.
