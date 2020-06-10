120 Garfield Place

Amenities

hardwood floors coffee bar

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar

This Sunny & Elegant 1 bedrooms, 1 bath features include: Large Living room with kitchenette Generous bedroom will easily accommodate Queen/King size bed and furniture. Lovely subway tiled bath. Throughout the apartment you will find Refinished hardwood floors, High ceiling and Abundant closet space.This is a well maintained prewar (1925) building, has a live in Superintendent.Situated in the very heart of Park Slope ,you will enjoy a great array of Restaurants: (Benchmark- Steak house, Calexico- Mexican Eatery, JPan Sushi, Song Thai cuisine), Bars: (High Dive, The Owl Farm, The Dram Shop), Coffee shops: (Kos Kaffe Roasting House, Stone Park Cafe, Cafe Martin), specialty Delis, Supermarkets as well you have the famous Prospect Park is only 3 blocks away. Commuting is easy 2 blocks from N/R & D and close proximity to the 2/3 and 4 Line in Grand Army Plaza station.