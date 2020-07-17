All apartments in Brooklyn
12 Crown Street

12 Crown Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

12 Crown Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit B-12 · Avail. now

$1,950

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Inquire for a virtual tour.

Situated right off of Prospect Park you will come home to a newly developed condo conversion in a beautifully restored pre-war building.

Meticulously renovated, this studio boasts White Oak hardwood flooring that shows beautifully with recessed LED lighting sitting atop high ceilings. Kitchen is adorned with Herringbone glass tiled back-splash, Quartz counter tops and stainless steel range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The windowed bathroom has custom designed tiles and a stand in rain shower.

12 Crown Street has been updated while still retaining its classic pre-war status. The lobby has 2 elevators, updated laundry room, storage room, bike room, and a live-in super. Delivery lockers are a great convenience for package delivery.

Located across from Prospect Park you are close to shops, restaurants, and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Crown Street have any available units?
12 Crown Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Crown Street have?
Some of 12 Crown Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Crown Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Crown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Crown Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 Crown Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 12 Crown Street offer parking?
No, 12 Crown Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 Crown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Crown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Crown Street have a pool?
No, 12 Crown Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Crown Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Crown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Crown Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Crown Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Crown Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Crown Street does not have units with air conditioning.
