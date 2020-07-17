Amenities

Situated right off of Prospect Park you will come home to a newly developed condo conversion in a beautifully restored pre-war building.



Meticulously renovated, this studio boasts White Oak hardwood flooring that shows beautifully with recessed LED lighting sitting atop high ceilings. Kitchen is adorned with Herringbone glass tiled back-splash, Quartz counter tops and stainless steel range, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. The windowed bathroom has custom designed tiles and a stand in rain shower.



12 Crown Street has been updated while still retaining its classic pre-war status. The lobby has 2 elevators, updated laundry room, storage room, bike room, and a live-in super. Delivery lockers are a great convenience for package delivery.



Located across from Prospect Park you are close to shops, restaurants, and public transportation.