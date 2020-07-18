1177 Shore Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Fantastic opportunity to rent this semi-detached and renovated SINGLE-FAMILY CORNER HOME WITH PRIVATE GARAGE boasting glorious WATERFRONT VIEWS from multiple exposures!



Tucked away in the quiet enclave of Bath Beach, this light and bright turnkey 2BD 2BA charmer also smartly expands the living space with a windowed, newly renovated finished basement. A convenient washer/dryer and updated mechanicals are also located on the lower level..



The first floor has a comfortable living room that leads into a separate dining area and open recently gut renovated kitchen with dishwasher. The upstairs level has 2 comfortable bedrooms with ample storage space and a brand new gut renovated full bath. Hardwood floors are found throughout.



Over-sized windows with year-round water views from western/southern exposures ensure sunswept tranquil living. Additionally, there is a large private outdoor patio area and landscaped side garden.



Nearby to the waterfront promenade/bike path, parks, local golf course, and commercial thoroughfares as well as easy parkway access. Tenants are responsible for utilities. Pets on a case by case basis. Immediate availability.