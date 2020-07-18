All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1177 Shore Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1177 Shore Parkway
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1177 Shore Parkway

1177 Shore Parkway · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1177 Shore Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11214
Bath Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity to rent this semi-detached and renovated SINGLE-FAMILY CORNER HOME WITH PRIVATE GARAGE boasting glorious WATERFRONT VIEWS from multiple exposures!

Tucked away in the quiet enclave of Bath Beach, this light and bright turnkey 2BD 2BA charmer also smartly expands the living space with a windowed, newly renovated finished basement. A convenient washer/dryer and updated mechanicals are also located on the lower level..

The first floor has a comfortable living room that leads into a separate dining area and open recently gut renovated kitchen with dishwasher. The upstairs level has 2 comfortable bedrooms with ample storage space and a brand new gut renovated full bath. Hardwood floors are found throughout.

Over-sized windows with year-round water views from western/southern exposures ensure sunswept tranquil living. Additionally, there is a large private outdoor patio area and landscaped side garden.

Nearby to the waterfront promenade/bike path, parks, local golf course, and commercial thoroughfares as well as easy parkway access. Tenants are responsible for utilities. Pets on a case by case basis. Immediate availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 Shore Parkway have any available units?
1177 Shore Parkway has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1177 Shore Parkway have?
Some of 1177 Shore Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 Shore Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Shore Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Shore Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1177 Shore Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1177 Shore Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1177 Shore Parkway offers parking.
Does 1177 Shore Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1177 Shore Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Shore Parkway have a pool?
No, 1177 Shore Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1177 Shore Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1177 Shore Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 Shore Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1177 Shore Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1177 Shore Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1177 Shore Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1177 Shore Parkway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity