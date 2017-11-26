Rent Calculator
All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1164 President Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1164 President Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1164 President Street
1164 President Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Location
1164 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1164 President Street have any available units?
1164 President Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 1164 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
1164 President Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 President Street pet-friendly?
No, 1164 President Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 1164 President Street offer parking?
No, 1164 President Street does not offer parking.
Does 1164 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 President Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 President Street have a pool?
No, 1164 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 1164 President Street have accessible units?
No, 1164 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 President Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1164 President Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1164 President Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1164 President Street does not have units with air conditioning.
