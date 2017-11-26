115 Stanwix Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access media room

Luxury studio in Bushwick - Property Id: 289534



0 Bed / 1 Bath at 115 Stanwix St - Unit: 418 in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval. Nearby subway stations include: Morgan Av (L), Flushing Av (J, M). Introducing 115 Stanwix, your sanctuary away from the day to day grind. Designed to allow you to focus on living your life with a home automation system, you can preprogram temperatures based on the time and day of the week. Turn the lights off and adjusting the thermostat sitting on on your couch or laying in bed. Building includes co-working space with conference rooms, gym, library, screening room a ground floor mail room, indoor lounge.



AMENITIES

Central A/C

Exposed Brick

High Ceilings

Hardwood Floors

Video Intercom

Elevator

Natural Light in Living Area

Laundry in building

Bike storage

Gym

Wheelchair Accessible

Screening room

Lounge

Private parking

Waterfront view from roof

Shared workspace

Public Wifi

Outdoor Space

Roof access

Eat In Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances

Dishwasher

Stone countertops

Childrens Playroom

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289534

Property Id 289534



(RLNE5848074)