115 Stanwix Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

115 Stanwix Street

115 Stanwix St · (971) 336-8348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Stanwix St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2383 · Avail. now

$2,383

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
media room
Luxury studio in Bushwick - Property Id: 289534

0 Bed / 1 Bath at 115 Stanwix St - Unit: 418 in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval. Nearby subway stations include: Morgan Av (L), Flushing Av (J, M). Introducing 115 Stanwix, your sanctuary away from the day to day grind. Designed to allow you to focus on living your life with a home automation system, you can preprogram temperatures based on the time and day of the week. Turn the lights off and adjusting the thermostat sitting on on your couch or laying in bed. Building includes co-working space with conference rooms, gym, library, screening room a ground floor mail room, indoor lounge.

AMENITIES
Central A/C
Exposed Brick
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Video Intercom
Elevator
Natural Light in Living Area
Laundry in building
Bike storage
Gym
Wheelchair Accessible
Screening room
Lounge
Private parking
Waterfront view from roof
Shared workspace
Public Wifi
Outdoor Space
Roof access
Eat In Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Stone countertops
Childrens Playroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289534
Property Id 289534

(RLNE5848074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

