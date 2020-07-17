Amenities
"Smart" 2br 2bath in Stanwix - Property Id: 112018
2 Bed / 2 Bath at 115 Stanwix St - in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval. Nearby subway stations include: Morgan Av (L), Flushing Av (J, M). Introducing 115 Stanwix, your sanctuary away from the day to day grind. Designed to allow you to focus on living your life with a home automation system, you can pre-program temperatures based on the time and day of the week. Turn the lights off and adjusting the thermostat sitting on on your couch or laying in bed. Building includes co-working space with conference rooms, gym, library, screening room a ground floor mail room, indoor lounge, Banquette lounge, Rooftop lounge and garden.
AMENITIES
Central A/C
Exposed Brick
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Video Intercom
Elevator
Natural Light in Living Area
Laundry in building
Bike storage
Gym
Wheelchair Accessible
Screening room
Lounge
Private parking
Waterfront view from roof
Shared workspace
Public Wifi
Outdoor Space
Roof access
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Stone countertops
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/115-stanwix-st-brooklyn-ny/112018
