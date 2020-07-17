All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 115 Stanwix St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
115 Stanwix St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

115 Stanwix St

115 Stanwix St · (971) 336-8348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

115 Stanwix St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3300 · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
media room
"Smart" 2br 2bath in Stanwix - Property Id: 112018

2 Bed / 2 Bath at 115 Stanwix St - in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval. Nearby subway stations include: Morgan Av (L), Flushing Av (J, M). Introducing 115 Stanwix, your sanctuary away from the day to day grind. Designed to allow you to focus on living your life with a home automation system, you can pre-program temperatures based on the time and day of the week. Turn the lights off and adjusting the thermostat sitting on on your couch or laying in bed. Building includes co-working space with conference rooms, gym, library, screening room a ground floor mail room, indoor lounge, Banquette lounge, Rooftop lounge and garden.

AMENITIES
Central A/C
Exposed Brick
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Video Intercom
Elevator
Natural Light in Living Area
Laundry in building
Bike storage
Gym
Wheelchair Accessible
Screening room
Lounge
Private parking
Waterfront view from roof
Shared workspace
Public Wifi
Outdoor Space
Roof access
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Stone countertops
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/115-stanwix-st-brooklyn-ny/112018
Property Id 112018

(RLNE5964951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Stanwix St have any available units?
115 Stanwix St has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Stanwix St have?
Some of 115 Stanwix St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Stanwix St currently offering any rent specials?
115 Stanwix St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Stanwix St pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Stanwix St is pet friendly.
Does 115 Stanwix St offer parking?
Yes, 115 Stanwix St offers parking.
Does 115 Stanwix St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Stanwix St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Stanwix St have a pool?
No, 115 Stanwix St does not have a pool.
Does 115 Stanwix St have accessible units?
Yes, 115 Stanwix St has accessible units.
Does 115 Stanwix St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Stanwix St has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Stanwix St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 Stanwix St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 115 Stanwix St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity