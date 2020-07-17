Amenities

"Smart" 2br 2bath in Stanwix - Property Id: 112018



2 Bed / 2 Bath at 115 Stanwix St - in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval. Nearby subway stations include: Morgan Av (L), Flushing Av (J, M). Introducing 115 Stanwix, your sanctuary away from the day to day grind. Designed to allow you to focus on living your life with a home automation system, you can pre-program temperatures based on the time and day of the week. Turn the lights off and adjusting the thermostat sitting on on your couch or laying in bed. Building includes co-working space with conference rooms, gym, library, screening room a ground floor mail room, indoor lounge, Banquette lounge, Rooftop lounge and garden.



AMENITIES

Central A/C

Exposed Brick

High Ceilings

Hardwood Floors

Video Intercom

Elevator

Natural Light in Living Area

Laundry in building

Bike storage

Gym

Wheelchair Accessible

Screening room

Lounge

Private parking

Waterfront view from roof

Shared workspace

Public Wifi

Outdoor Space

Roof access

Stainless Steel Appliances

Dishwasher

Stone countertops

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/115-stanwix-st-brooklyn-ny/112018

