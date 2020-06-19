Rent Calculator
1142 St. Johns Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1142 St. Johns Pl
1142 Saint Johns Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1142 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Heat and hot water not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1142 St. Johns Pl have any available units?
1142 St. Johns Pl doesn't have any available units at this time.
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 1142 St. Johns Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1142 St. Johns Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1142 St. Johns Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1142 St. Johns Pl is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 1142 St. Johns Pl offer parking?
No, 1142 St. Johns Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1142 St. Johns Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1142 St. Johns Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1142 St. Johns Pl have a pool?
No, 1142 St. Johns Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1142 St. Johns Pl have accessible units?
No, 1142 St. Johns Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1142 St. Johns Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1142 St. Johns Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1142 St. Johns Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1142 St. Johns Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
