112 Saint James Place

ALMOST LIKE BEING IN LOVE. This 5+ bedroom upper triplex Brownstone on a prime Historic Clinton Hill block is special. Rarely found, this completely renovated home is a stunning blend of modern design finishes blended with original details. The parlor floor has a Chef's Kitchen with a spectacular layout and view of gardens. The floors are Tung oiled, and the paint, skim coat and plaster are completely no VOC. A central water purifier and split air make this sparkling home fresh and good for true rest. The remaining upper two floors have 5 large bedrooms, laundry, 3 custom finished baths + sky lights, and meticulously restored original details. Dogs permitted on approval. Sorry, no cats. Shown by appointment only.