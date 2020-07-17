All apartments in Brooklyn
112 Saint James Place
112 Saint James Place

112 Saint James Place · (718) 832-4140
Location

112 Saint James Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
ALMOST LIKE BEING IN LOVE. This 5+ bedroom upper triplex Brownstone on a prime Historic Clinton Hill block is special. Rarely found, this completely renovated home is a stunning blend of modern design finishes blended with original details. The parlor floor has a Chef's Kitchen with a spectacular layout and view of gardens. The floors are Tung oiled, and the paint, skim coat and plaster are completely no VOC. A central water purifier and split air make this sparkling home fresh and good for true rest. The remaining upper two floors have 5 large bedrooms, laundry, 3 custom finished baths + sky lights, and meticulously restored original details. Dogs permitted on approval. Sorry, no cats. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Saint James Place have any available units?
112 Saint James Place has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 112 Saint James Place currently offering any rent specials?
112 Saint James Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Saint James Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Saint James Place is pet friendly.
Does 112 Saint James Place offer parking?
No, 112 Saint James Place does not offer parking.
Does 112 Saint James Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Saint James Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Saint James Place have a pool?
No, 112 Saint James Place does not have a pool.
Does 112 Saint James Place have accessible units?
No, 112 Saint James Place does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Saint James Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Saint James Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Saint James Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Saint James Place does not have units with air conditioning.
